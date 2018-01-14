After Fire, Mudslides, Montecito Struggles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Rebound

After December’s fires and early January’s floods, any visit to Santa Barbara County will require homework.

Caltrans said Friday that the 101 Freeway, from the Ventura-Santa Barbara county line to South Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, would remain closed indefinitely. For updates, check the agency’s website at lat.ms/roadinformation or call (800) 427-7623.

Amtrak (lat.ms/amtrakservice) on Jan. 11 resumed train service between Oxnard and Santa Barbara. While the freeway closure lasts, Island Packers (islandpackers.com), which usually runs boat trips to the Channel Islands, is running shuttle service between Ventura and Santa Barbara harbors.

Though most visitor attractions in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties avoided the fires and floods and have reopened, several are closed. In Montecito, where mud slides killed at least 17 people last week, all businesses were closed. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has imposed a public safety exclusion zone, banning nonresidents from the area.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.