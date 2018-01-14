Death Toll in Montecito Mudslides Reaches 20 as Recovery Effort Continues

Another person was determined dead in the devastating Montecito mudslides, marking the death toll at 20, officials announced Sunday morning.

The 20th victim has not been identified, but the announcement came as officials and volunteers continue searching for at least four unaccounted people.

Authorities discovered the body of Morgan Corey, 25, Saturday morning in mud and debris. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer, had also died in the mudslides, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly mudslides have also caused 28 injuries and destroyed 65 single-family homes.

The 101 Freeway in the Santa Barbara County city remains closed indefinitely as crews work to clean up layers of mud along the roadway.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities were still searching for the following individuals:

• John “Jack” Cantin, 17

• Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28

• Pinit Sutthithepa, 30

• Lydia Sutthithepa, 2

• John “Jack” Keating, 53