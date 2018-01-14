Dog Tied up Outside NYC Animal Shelter Overnight Attempts to Bite Off Own Foot to Escape

A dog left tied up outside an animal shelter in New York City overnight tried to bite off its own foot to escape, KTLA sister station WPIX reported Sunday.

Animal control officer Feraz Mohammed said he spotted the 1-year-old German shepherd on Saturday morning restrained to a fence in front of Animal Care Centers of New York. A wire wrapped around its leg cut off circulation, causing the dog to bite its own foot, Mohammed told WPIX.

Rescuers took the dog, whom they named Buddy, to a veterinarian for surgery. Doctors said the animal was recovering, but they may have to amputate its leg, according to WPIX.

Officials have not identified who abandoned the dog, the station said.