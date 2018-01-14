New Bus Route Brings San Bernardino, Riverside Passengers to Disneyland for $3

A bus route taking riders from San Bernardino and Riverside to Disneyland launched Sunday.

Passengers can travel to and from the Anaheim theme park for $3 or less each way, according to the Riverside Transit Agency.

Route 200 starts at the San Bernardino Transit Center and makes four stops in Riverside before reaching Orange and Disneyland. The express route is scheduled to run every hour on weekdays from 3:40 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. and every one to two hours on weekends from 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., according to the agency’s website.

“We know that there are Disneyland passholders living in our service area,” agency spokesman Brad Weaver told the San Bernardino Sun. “We also know there are Disneyland employees living in our service area. We know this is going to be a popular route.”

The route’s schedule can be seen on the Riverside Transit Agency’s website.

33.812092 -117.918974