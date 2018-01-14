Pro-Trump, Anti-Immigrant Protestors Disrupt Town Hall Event in Downtown L.A., Gavin Newsom’s Campaign Says

A small group of protesters gathered outside a Gavin Newsom town hall event in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday where they banged on a door and demanded to be let in.

Arthur Schaper, a well-known agitator who frequently leads pro-Trump protests outside the speaking engagements of Democratic elected officials, was among the protesters. The Los Angeles Police Department was called to control the crowd.

Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click said the event, which was hosted by several area Democratic clubs, was not organized by the lieutenant governor’s gubernatorial campaign. Campaign volunteers at the event said the protesters had bullhorns and were criticizing those inside for aiding immigrants who entered the country illegally, he said.

“The Democratic event where Gavin is speaking was disrupted by Trump and anti-immigrant protesters, but we aren’t going to apologize for supporting ‘Dreamers,’ ‘sanctuary’ protections or our immigrant families,” Click said.

Some folks banging on the door and are trying to get into a Gavin Newsom town hall event in Lincoln Heights. Not sure why the event is closed off for now. pic.twitter.com/qrDpxgIPwM — Marcus Yam 🔥 (@yamphoto) January 14, 2018

The LAPD is here and are telling the crowd that this is a private event. pic.twitter.com/BS28MVb0TI — Marcus Yam 🔥 (@yamphoto) January 14, 2018

The crowd outside before the LAPD showed up. pic.twitter.com/fGdfHMBw4g — Marcus Yam 🔥 (@yamphoto) January 14, 2018