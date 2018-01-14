Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday "Gayle on the Go!", Sunday,January 14th, 2018

Happy Sunday! Relax and enjoy several Sunday activities on the SUNDAY, GAYLE ON THE GO!" lis

Free!

Meteorite Show and Tell @ 1pm

UCLA Meteorite Gallery

595 Charles Young Drive East

Geology 3697

Los Angeles

http://www.meteorites.ucla.edu

The UCLA Meteorite Gallery is having a free show and tell to introduce us to some of the beautiful and important new additions to the Gallery. In addition to the meteorites, see old manuscripts as well as meteorite-related art.

-0-

LA Kings Holiday Ice @ 4pm

Outdoor Ice Skating @ Corner of Erwin Street & Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Topanga

lakingsholidayice.com/westfield-topanga

Burn off some of those holiday calories at the LA KINGS HOLIDAY ICE at Westfield Topanga.

Adults, youngsters, seniors, and members of the military are invited to skate from 4pm to 10:30pm.

-0-

LA Art Show 2018

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.laartshow.com

The LARGEST international art fair in the United States is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

This global art fair has a new partnership with The Museum of the Arts of Guadalajara as well as exhibitors from more than 18-countries.

-0-

Norton Simon Museum

Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor

Rembrandt: Prints “of a Particular Spirit”

Rembrandts “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”

411 West Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

626 449 6840

http://www.nortonsimon.org

While we’re on the subject of art, have you ever wondered about Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum, the building you see every New Year’s Day in the background of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda? Well, there’s a lot going on there.

At the moment, there are three important exhibitions. “Taking Shape: Degas as Sculptor, explores the sculpting, paintings, and drawings of artist Edgar Degas. “Rembrandt: Prints of a Particular Spirit” contains 21-Rembrandt prints on loan from London’s National Gallery. And, also on loan from the The National Gallery, London, “Rembrandt’s “Self Portrait at the Age of 34”, making its U.S. debut.

-0-

Odysseo: Cavalia

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo

1 866 999 8111

cavalia.com/venturacounty

Equestrian and theatrical art combine to create what is described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.

Ticket information is available at cavalia.com/venturacounty

-0-

Body World: Pulse

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

We can see the artistry of our own bodies at the California Science Center exhibit BODY WORLDS: PULSE. The unique venue allows us to learn about ourselves; how our bodies function when healthy and when not; and how the choices we make effect our health.

See this and more at the California Science Center. BODY WORLDS: PULSE closes next month.

-0-

Pasasdena Cheeseburger Week

Various Pasadena Restaurants

http://www.visitpasadena.com

And, how about a snack? Pasadena Cheeseburger Week wraps up this weekend.

The celebration happens each year after the Tournament of Roses Parade paying homage to Lionel Sternberger credited with inventing the cheeseburger in 1924 while working at the family’s Pasadena Rite Spot roadside stand and restaurant.

Families and friends are invited to organize their own “Cheeseburger Crawl” and visit many of the participating Pasadena Week Cheeseburger Week restaurants. Find a location you might like at the website: http://www.visitpasadena.com

-0-

Have a TASTY Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

