Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temecula Valley Restaurant Month celebrates the best of the region with a focus on flatbread and pizza. Leah Di Bernardo, founder and executive chef at E.A.T. Marketplace, demonstrates a quick recipe highlighting local farm-fresh bounty. For details, head to VisitTemeculaValley.com.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, January 14, 2018.