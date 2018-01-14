Women’s March L.A. Founders Preview the 2018 Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women’s March Los Angeles Co-Directors Emiliana Guereca and Deena Katz discuss the event's aim to promote voter turnout: “First we march, then we vote.”

The second annual Women’s March Los Angeles takes place on Saturday, January 20 and features music, art, community booths, and speakers including Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush, Laverne Cox, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Tony Goldwyn, Megan Mullally, Olivia Munn, and Olivia Wilde. Events begin at 8:30 a.m. in Pershing Square, followed by a march to Grand Park starting at 10:00 a.m., with festivities expected to continue until 3:00 p.m. Visit WomensMarchLA.org for details.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, January 13, 2018.