3 Family Members in Palmdale Triple Homicide Identified; Suspect, Motive Remain Unknown

Three family members who were found killed in a Palmdale home Sunday have been identified, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The victims were identified as Richard Gardner II, 78, his wife, Pepper Gardner, 56, and Richard Gardner III, 52.

The bodies were found inside a home in the 1100 block of West Avenue with traumatic injuries. Authorities have said they are investigating the case as a triple homicide, but their exact cause of death has not been released.

Investigators remained at the home Monday processing the scene and following up on information about a possible suspect.

No information has been released about who may have been involved in the incident and the motive also remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

34.579434 -118.116461