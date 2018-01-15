Alleged DUI Driver Arrested in Wrong-Way Crash on 405 Freeway in Westwood That Left 5 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected drunken driver was arrested following a wrong-way crash on the 405 Freeway in Westwood that left five people injured early Monday, authorities said.

The four-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 405 south of Wilshire Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

A Chevrolet Tahoe driver was headed southbound in the carpool lane when he crashed head-on with a 2000 Ford Explorer going north, causing the second vehicle to spin out of control and strike a 2008 Honda Civic, the release stated. A fourth vehicle, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK250, was hit by debris from the Civic.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the major crash and rushed five people to local hospitals, according to an LAFD alert.

Two of the patients were transported in critical condition, while three others suffered serious injuries in the crash, fire officials said.

CHP later identified the alleged wrong-way driver, 28-year-old Abdul Aziz M. Alnuaim, as among the injured. Authorities later determined that the Beverly Hills resident was determined to be under the influence and arrested him, according to the release.

"Alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor in the collision," the release read.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer B. Close at the West Los Angeles CHP office at 310-642-3939.