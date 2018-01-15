At Least 27 Killed in Baghdad Suicide Bombing

At least 27 people were killed Monday in a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

In addition to those killed, about 100 people were wounded when two bombers detonated suicide vests at a square in the Iraqi capital, officials said.

A large crowd of laborers usually gather at the square each morning searching for day jobs — and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

Monday marked the second deadly attack to hit the city in just three days. On Saturday, a suicide bomber attacked Aden Square in northern Baghdad, killing and wounding several people, according to security officials.

Baghdad became a key target for attacks by ISIS fighters as the terror group gained swathes of territory in Iraq in 2014. But the city has experienced a period of relative calm for months.

There has been no claim of responsibility for either attack — which come a month after a declaration of victory over ISIS by the Iraqi government.