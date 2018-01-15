Is brushing and flossing the best preventive method for dental health? Are braces are a necessary tool to ensure children grow up with properly aligned teeth? Are Crooked teeth genetic? Sydney-based dentist, TEDx speaker, and author of “The Dental Diet” Dr. Steven Lin joined us live to debunk myths about dental health. The book is available on Amazon and on Dr. Lin’s website.
Dental Health Myths Debunked
