Dolores O'Riordan, Singer of Irish Rock Band The Cranberries, Dies at 46, AP Reports

Dolores O’Riordan, singer of the Irish band The Cranberries, has died, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing a publicist.

The singer was 46.

The Guardian reported that O’Riordan was in London for a short recording session when she died suddenly. The cause was not immediately clear.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer’s publicist said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

The Cranberries formed in 1989 and were best known for the rock songs “Zombie,” “Linger” and “Dreams,” among other songs.

They sold more than 40 million records over their career, according to the Guardian.

