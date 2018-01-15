× Entry to National Parks and Forests Is Free in Honor of MLK Day

National parks and national forests across the U.S. that charge entrance fees will be free for visitors Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

However, the number of fee-free days at national parks has been cut to four in 2018: Monday (Martin Luther King Day), April 21 (first day of National Park Week), Sept. 22 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

In 2017, there were 10 fee-free days; in 2016, the National Park Service’s centennial year, there were 16 fee-free days.

No reason was given for the change, according to an Associated Press story.

