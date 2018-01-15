× Multiple Critical Injuries After Crash in Industry Area: Fire Dept.

Several people had critical injuries after a vehicle crash in the area of City of Industry on Monday evening, authorities said.

Debris was strewn across the street and one vehicle was left overturned near East Valley and Old Valley boulevards about 6 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It appeared a dark, four-door vehicle had its windshield knocked out, perhaps by first responders. Another car, a white BMW sedan, sustained severe front-end damage.

One car rolled over and there were multiple patients with critical injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores said.

The area of the crash is on the border of La Puenta and Industry.