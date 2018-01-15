New Dashcam Video Shows Sedan Launch Into Air as It Hurls Into 2nd Floor of Santa Ana Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The moment a sedan catapults off a center median and shoots into the side of a second-story dentist's office in Santa Ana was captured on new dashcam video released Monday.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning after the white Nissan, which had apparently been speeding down French Street, hit the center median and launched into the air, smashing into a dental office at 319 E. 17th St.

The car's two occupants both suffered only minor injuries, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The driver admitted to using narcotics, Santa Ana police previously said.

The new video released Monday by the Orange County Transportation Authority was captured by a bus on Route 60, which runs between Tustin and Long Beach down 17th Street and Westminster Avenue.

The footage begins just after the bus passes under the 5 Freeway overpass on 17th Street. The driver immediately pulled over and waited for authorities to respond, according to Eric Carpenter, a spokesperson for the transportation authority.

Fire officials first responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The car remained lodged in the building for more than an hour and was removed around 7:50 a.m.

At one point a fire broke out, but it was soon extinguished, officials said.

Authorities previously told KTLA they were awaiting toxicology results before any formal arrests or charges.

The driver's identity has not been released.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018