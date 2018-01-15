No One Found Barricaded Inside Pasadena Restaurant After Police Response

No one was found barricaded inside a Pasadena restaurant after police has responded to the area Monday.

The incident was reported at Reyn Coffee Shop, 635 North Lake Avenue, according to a Pasadena Star-News photographer who is at the scene.

Police told KTLA that the person who is barricaded inside has mental health issues, and it is unclear whether or not that person was armed.

Police eventually entered the diner, but there was no sign of the person, officials said.

Police had surrounded the building and some had their guns drawn, photos from the scene show.

Pasadena police officials sent out an alert about 8:05 a.m. saying to avoid Lake Avenue between orange Grove Boulevard and Santa Barbara Street.

They later sent out another alert saying the incident was over.

A #barricaded #suspect inside the Reyn Cafe 600 block of North Lake Avenue in Pasadena. @PasadenaPD #officers @pasadena take aim at the back entrance of Reyn Cafe. (Photo by Walt Mancini/Pasadena Star-News/SCNG) pic.twitter.com/Bpt2qnCuym — Walt Mancini (@WaltMancini) January 15, 2018