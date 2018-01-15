Police Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Chino Men’s State Prison

Police are searching for a man Monday morning who escaped from the California Institution for Men in Chino.

The City of Chino Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page that 33-year-old Michael Garrett escaped from the Chino men’s state prison.

Garrett was described as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 197 pounds.

Garrett was in custody for grand theft auto and felony evading.

No details on how Garrett escaped the prison were immediately available.

Police do not believe he is in the immediate vicinity of the prison.

Anyone who sees Garrett was asked not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.