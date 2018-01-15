Why Workers Are Less Likely to Forgive or Accept an Apology
-
North Korea Already Working on Advanced Version of Nuclear Missile That Could Reach U.S., Official Says
-
Radio Anchor Leeann Tweeden Alleges Sen. Franken Groped, Kissed Her Without Consent
-
U.S. Economy Added 2 Million Jobs in 2017, Fewer Than in Previous 3 Years
-
Republicans Finish Final Draft of Tax Overhaul Legislation, Clearing Way for Vote as Rubio Hops Back on Board
-
20-Year-Old Florida Man Claims $450 Million Mega Millions Jackpot, Among Largest Prize’s in U.S. Lottery History
-
-
Ringing in the New Year With a Raise: Minimum Wage Increasing in Many Places Across U.S.
-
Joe Biden Says He Owes Anita Hill an Apology
-
WHO to Recognize Video Gaming Disorder as Mental Health Condition in 2018
-
Trump Denies Making ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment During Meeting in Which He Rejected DACA Deal
-
New Jersey Woman Says Dog Died During PetSmart Grooming Appointment; Employees Left Dead Body at Vet ‘Like Garbage’
-
-
Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Board of His Own Company, Source Says
-
DOJ Files Lawsuit to Block AT&T’s Purchase of Time Warner
-
Tax Overhaul Could Mean Big Changes to Your Paycheck in Early 2018