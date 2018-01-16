3 Injured After FedEx Truck Slams Into Restaurant Window Near LAX

Three people were injured after a FedEx cargo truck ran through the window of a restaurant at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a FedEx truck slammed into a restaurant near LAX on Jan. 16, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m., at the Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel, located at 9620 Airport Blvd. in Westchester, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a passenger in the truck and a person outside the vehicle, Humphrey said. The driver was also injured but declined a medical transport.

There was no apparent structural damage to the restaurant, which is a short distance from LAX.

It was not immediately know what caused the crash, which is under investigation.