Montecito residents affected by the recent deadly mudslides spoke out at a community meeting that was held Tuesday night amid cleanup and recovery efforts in the area. Steve Kuzj reports from Montecito for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 16, 2018.

If you or anyone you know suffered losses from the fire or flooding in Southern California, you can contact FEMA for help here.