× Criminal Charges Still Possible in Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Attorney for Police Indicates

Attorneys for the Las Vegas police said in district court Tuesday that there still could be criminal charges filed in relation to the mass shooting at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip that left 58 dead.

The revelation came as Nick Crosby, a lawyer representing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, argued to keep search warrants, affidavits and findings sealed as “charges were being investigated.” Police have said Stephen Paddock was the lone gunman in the Oct. 1 massacre.

Crosby said that because the investigation was ongoing, he couldn’t reveal who those charges might be aimed at or what they might entail.

He said the charges could emerge within the next 60 days.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.