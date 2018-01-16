Deputies Arrest Man Suspected of Starting 11 Fires in San Bernardino County

A man suspected of starting 11 fires while eluding deputies in San Bernardino County has been taken into custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to Glen Helen Regional Park about 7:45 a.m. Monday as multiple fires were being reported in the area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

In total, 11 fires were started near the regional park and the 15/215 Freeway interchange.

After each fire, the suspect ran through a series of storm drain tunnels underneath the freeways to elude capture, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspected was identified as 29-year-old Ricky Russel Whipple of Fontana.

Whipple was eventually located walking through an area of dense brush near Cajon Boulevard and Kenwood Avenue near the location of the last fire, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Authorities said they found several items of evidence connecting Whipple to the fires and detained him without incident.

All of the fires were contained and extinguished.

Whipple was booked on suspicion of aggravated arson and was being held on $250,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.