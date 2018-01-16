Dozens of SoCal Museums Will Be Free on January 28

Mark those calendars for Jan. 28. That’s when more than three dozen museums throughout Southern California will be offering admission at no charge as part of the annual Museums Free-For-All Day.

Participating institutions include some that are usually free, including both Getty museums, the Broad and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Others, such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Museum of Tolerance, the LA Brea Tar Pits and Museum, and the Museum of County Art, do charge regular admission prices.

As in past years, the special offer is good only for general admission, and ticketed exhibition prices will remain in place that day, according to SoCal Museums. Some museums will have timed tickets that need to be secured in advance.

Normal parking rates will also apply.

Museums Free-For-All is partnering with L.A. Metro and encourages visitors to use bus or rail service to get to their destinations. As noted by the organization, many of the participating museums are near bus or rail stops.

Here’s a list of the participating museums (all dates are for Jan. 28 unless otherwise indicated):

Annenberg Space for Photography

Autry Museum of the American West

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center (General admission only. Timed reservation with convenience fee required for Space Shuttle Endeavor exhibit)

Columbia Memorial Space Center (Sat., Jan. 28)

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine

Getty Center

Getty Villa (Timed tickets can be reserved by visiting getty.edu)

GRAMMY Museum

Hammer Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Japanese American Museum (Free tickets available here)

Kidspace Children’s Museum

Laguna Art Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (Free tickets can be reserved at tarpits.org/freeforall)

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

LACMA

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (Free tickets can be reserved at nhm.org/freeforall)

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Palm Springs Art Museum

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum (Free tickets can be reserved here)

Pomona College Museum of Art

Riverside Art Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center (Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets available on limited first-come, first served basis)

Sunnylands Center and Gardens

University Art Museum, CSU Long Beach)

USC Fisher Museum (Offering free admission Jan. 27; closed Jan. 28)

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Zimmer Children’s Museum