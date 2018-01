Authorities were investigating a shooting Tuesday evening outside an upscale West Hollywood hotel on the Sunset Strip.

The gunfire erupted about 8:25 p.m. outside the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel. No injuries were reported, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Yocum.

The gunman fled in a silver compact car. It’s unclear if he was a hotel guest or whether he was aiming at anyone.

Authorities are canvassing the scene.

