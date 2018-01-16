Gunman Opens Fire on SUV in Hollywood Leaving 1 Man Hospitalized

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Hollywood Tuesday morning.

Video showed a bullet riddled SUV parked at the Shell gas station at the intersection of North La Brea Avenue and Fountain Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after gunshots were reported nearby and the SUV apparently drove to the gas station.

Three men were inside the SUV at the time of the shooting, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant at the scene told KTLA.

One of the men had been struck twice and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the sergeant said.

No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear if the SUV was shot at from another vehicle or someone on the street.

No description of the shooter or shooters were immediately available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.