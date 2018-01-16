L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Selling Drugs, Offering Protection of Other Officers to Dealers

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation in which he boasted that he hired other law enforcement officers to provide security to drug dealers and could assault people for his clients, according to court records.

Kenneth Collins, a deputy assigned to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and two other men were arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning in a sting operation when they arrived to what they thought was a drug deal , according to records unsealed following the arrest.

Court documents outlining the case show Collins has been under investigation for months. He was recorded by agents discussing “his extensive drug trafficking network, past criminal conduct, and willingness to accept bribes to use his law enforcement status for criminal purposes. He has spoken of managing ‘teams’ of co-conspirators — including other law enforcement officers — who provide security for illegal marijuana grow houses and drug transports and who are even willing to physically assault people for cash,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Federal authorities allege Collins was paid $25,000 by agents posing as traffickers, who in November faked the transport of several pounds of methamphetamine from Pasadena to Las Vegas and hired Collins to provide security for the trip, according to the court records.

