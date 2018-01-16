No Sign of Missing 20-Month-Old Twins One Week After Parents Arrested in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One week after the parents were arrested in Stockton, a set of 20-month-old twins remain missing, KTLA sister station KTXL reported Tuesday.

Princess Canez-Walker and Aaron Weddles were taken into custody last week, but the pair have remain tight-lipped after three other children were placed in protective care.

On Tuesday, the two were placed next to each other during their court hearing, where at one point they shared a smile.

"To me, that was disgusting, you know, due to the situation,” said Richard Walker, Canez-Walker's ex-husband.

Richard Walker and his daughter -- Canez-Walker's former stepdaughter -- were also in court for Tuesday's hearing because, like many, they are concerned for the missing twins.

“She’s not saying anything, you know ... it’s just weird to me,” Richard Walker told KTXL.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the couple and their five children were reported missing on Jan. 4. The pair, along with three children, were found living in squalor in a white SUV in Pixley Slough in Stockton last Tuesday.

Both parents were uncooperative with investigators and were each booked into jail on suspicion of child endangerment, according to police.

The three children located were described as a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old set of twins, both girls, police said.

But there was no trace of the 20-month-old twins, a girl named Setina and a boy named Ren. Stockton police said they did not have photos of the missing toddlers, who are 10-months younger than the older twins.

“I really think that there’s been some foul play,” Richard Walker said.

He told the station his ex-wife stopped contact with him five years ago, and at one point he had no idea where his own children were.

“Miserable for me and stressful,” he said of that period of time.

Those children are now in protective custody.

As the court proceedings for his ex-wife continue, Walker and his daughter both expressed that Canez-Walker and Weddles will speak up on the missing children's whereabouts.

“Please just tell them where they are, that’s all we here for,” Patreona Walker said.

The couple is expected to be back in court next Tuesday for further arraignment for old warrants.