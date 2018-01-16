San Fernando Valley Residents, Visitors Warned of Gas Can Scam

Posted 11:11 PM, January 16, 2018, by

Residents and visitors in the San Fernando Valley are being warned to be on the lookout for two men who are pretending to have run out of gas and are asking for money. Victims say it's all a scam. Kimberly Cheng reports from Encino for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 16, 2018.