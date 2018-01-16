Spices to Improve Your Health & Lose Weight With ‘Spice Up, Slim Down’ Author, Dr. Melina Jampolis

Dr. Melina Jampolis joined us live with tips and recipes from her new book “Spice Up Slim Down – A Guide to Adding Spice to Your Diet to Improve Health and Lose Weight” The book is available on Amazon. For more information on Dr. Melina Jampolis, visit her website or follow her on facebook.
