Trailers for Homeless People Planned on Downtown L.A. Lot in Possible Model for Temporary Shelters

Los Angeles city leaders are planning to house dozens of homeless people in trailers on a city-owned downtown lot as a possible model for citywide temporary shelters.

The city plans to build temporary shelter for the homeless on a city-owned lot at the corner of Arcadia and Alameda streets, seen here in downtown Los Angeles in an undated photo. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A proposal that will be submitted to the City Council on Tuesday calls for installing five trailers on a parking lot at Arcadia and Alameda streets by the beginning of summer.

The trailers would house about 67 people and target the homeless population that sleeps on the sidewalks in the area around the historic El Pueblo site off of Main Street.

The shelter would operate for three years with the hope that residents placed there would move on to permanent housing within six months.

