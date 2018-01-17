1 Dead, 3 Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Santa Clarita: CHP

A man suspected of drunken driving in Santa Clarita died in a crash that left two other adults and a toddler injured, the California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday.

The man was driving a white Honda Civic around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on Golden Valley Road when he turned left on Dorothy Street against a red traffic arrow, causing him to collide with an oncoming vehicle, the agency said in a news release.

The driver, unidentified in the statement, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, CHP said. Katherine Powell, 29, was sitting in the Civic’s front passenger seat and sustained moderate injuries, according to the statement. She was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital.

Richard Oldhafer, the 48-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a tan Toyota Sienna, was airlifted to Northridge Hospital along with his three-year-old child, CHP said. Oldhafer suffered a broken rib, while the child sustained bruising. All three injured had seat belt abrasions, the statement said.

Excessive speed and alcohol might have contributed to the cause of the crash, according to CHP. Investigators said the driver who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Golden Valley Road were shut down for about three-and-a-half hours as Los Angeles County fire officials and deputies responded to the scene. The roadways were reopened around 2:15 a.m., CHP said.

The incident remained under investigation on Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information can contact CHP’s Newhall area office at 661-294-5540.