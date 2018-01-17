2 Children Hit by Vehicle Near Redlands Middle School: Report

A vehicle struck two children near a middle school in Redlands Wednesday morning, The San Bernardino Sun reported.

The scene of the crash at a Mentioned school bus stop. Several children were waiting for the bus when the crash took place. pic.twitter.com/cI44Pbo1yO — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) January 17, 2018

The children, described as juveniles, were pinned under the car, county fire department spokesman Eric Sherwin said, according to The San Bernardino Sun. The incident happened in the 1800 block of Capri Avenue in Mentone around 8 a.m., Sherwin said. That’s about three miles away from Clement Middle School in Redlands.

Details about the victims and their conditions were not immediately clear.

Officials said they’re searching for the driver, and that the Chevrolet that hit the victims was reported stolen, tweeted Beatriz Valenzuela, a reporter for the Southern California News Group.

Check back for updates on this developing story.