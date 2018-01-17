Active Landslide in Malibu Threatens 3-Story House: Los Angeles County Fire

An actively moving landslide could be threatening a 3-story house in Malibu, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

A call about the landslide came in at about 3:46 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Randall Wright said. There was concern it could affect the 3-story house.

In Sky5 footage of the scene, mounds of dirt could be seen moving forward and against what appears to be a concrete call along the perimeter of the home. The home is situated on a large hill, with the ground area near the landslide sloping downward, as seen in video.

Check back for updates to this developing story.