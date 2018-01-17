Authorities Capture Man Suspected of Targeting Prostitutes in at Least a Dozen Rapes: Source

A man suspected of sexually assaulting at least a dozen women working as prostitutes in the last four years has been arrested, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, confirmed the arrest but provided no additional details about the suspect.

High-ranking officials from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to announce an arrest in a sexual assault case, according to an LAPD news release.

Investigators noticed a pattern of assaults in May, when detectives linked DNA from an attack that began in South L.A. to evidence related to an attack that happened in January 2014. As detectives looked at those cases and others, a pattern emerged, Capt. Billy Hayes of the LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division said during a press conference last month.

