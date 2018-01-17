Crews Use Explosives to Blast Boulders Plugging Creeks in Montecito After Deadly Mudslides

Micah Gammons, a licensed blaster with Caltrans, has gotten a lot of practice blowing up boulders recently.

Last year, there were the 300-ton granite boulders that rolled onto Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County. Now, he’s busting sandstone boulders bigger than an SUV in Montecito.

“We usually do one to three blasts a year,” said Gammons, the District 5 maintenance superintendent. “This year…we’ve done well over 30.”

A dozen of those explosions have been in Montecito, where a Jan. 9 storm dumped 25% of its water in a single five-minute span. The deluge turned fire-ravaged hillsides into rivers of mud, trees and massive sandstone rock.

