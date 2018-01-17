Filmmaker, Health and science journalist and brain food expert Max Lugavere joined us live with tips for a sharper brain. Max is the director of the upcoming film Bread Head, the first-ever documentary about dementia prevention through diet and lifestyle and author of the soon-to-be released, Genius Foods. For more information on Max, visit his website. For more information on his upcoming documentary, click HERE.
Documentary ‘Bread Head’ About Dementia Prevention and Simple Tips to a Sharper Brain
