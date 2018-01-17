× Double Shooting in Norwalk Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

A man was killed and a second critically injured when gunfire erupted in Norwalk Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Homicide detectives responded to the 11000 block of Ferina Street around 5:30 p.m. and located two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated. Authorities have not identified him.

A second man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately provided, including whether investigators were searching for anyone in connection with the shooting. A motive has also not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone who wants to provide a tip anonymously can do so by dialing Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.