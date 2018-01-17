Kenny G, Saxophonist

Kenny G (born Kenneth Gorelick) is the biggest-selling instrumental musician of the modern era and one of the best-selling artists of all time with global sales of more than 75 million albums. On January 28th, he will perform with fellow jazz superstar George Benson at LA’s Microsoft Theater.

Kenny G started performing professionally at the age of 17. He gained international fame in 1986 with the release of his album “Duotones” followed by “Breathless” and “Miracles” among many others. He won a Grammy Award in 1994.

During this podcast, Kenny G talks about how he got his start, how he creates music and practices, and he also answers his critics who claim that his commercially successful, popular sound isn’t true jazz.

