Man’s Body Discovered Along Popular Montebello Bike Path; Homicide Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Montebello after a man’s body was discovered along a popular bike path Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call about 1:30 a.m. from the person who found the body next to the Rio Hondo riverbed near West Roosevelt Avenue and the Rio Hondo Bike Path, according to a Montebello Police Department news release.

Officers arrived and were led by the caller to the body of a man in his 30s who was down along the bike path.

The man had signs of head trauma and evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, according to the Police Department.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 323-887-1200 extension 262.