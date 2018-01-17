Live Video: Active Landslide in Malibu Threatens 3-Story House: Los Angeles County Fire Dept.

‘New California,’ Long Shot Bid to Split State in 2, Represents Latest Effort to Break Up California

Posted 4:38 PM, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:59PM, January 17, 2018

Here we go again. The “New California” movement — launched to little fanfare in 2016 — made a splash in the news this week thanks to the issuance of a public “declaration of independence” calling for the formation of a 51st state in the U.S. and headlines on CBS, USA Today and the Drudge Report.

A rendering of what California and New California would look like under a proposal to split the state in two. (Credit: New California group)

It’s one in a long string of efforts for California to secede from the U.S. or be split into multiple states.

“New California is a new state in development by egregiously aggrieved Californians exercising our Constitutional right to form a new state separate from the tyranny and lawlessness of the state of California,” the group’s Facebook Page says.

The new state, as envisioned, would exclude parts of California along the coastline from Orange County north to Napa County; New California would include all other parts of California, including San Diego County, leaving the coastal stretch as California.

