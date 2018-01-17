‘Person of Interest’ Sought in Slaying of Palmdale Family, Investigators Say

Authorities on Wednesday identified a “person of interest” in last weekend’s triple homicide in Palmdale, in which a married couple and a son were found dead.

Homicide detectives believe James “Todd” Brown, who for one or two years lived on the property where the family was found dead Saturday, may have information about the slayings, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Brown drives a 2002 silver Toyota pickup with a camper shell. The California license plate number is 42198C1. Investigators say Brown has family and friends that live in the Inland Empire and Antelope Valley.

