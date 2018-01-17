State Leaders Blast Trump Administration’s Reported Plans for Major ICE Sweep in Northern California

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León on Wednesday blasted the Trump administration’s threats to arrest political leaders of so-called “sanctuary cities” and a looming federal immigration sweep expected in Northern California.

The planned raid, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, was said to be a response to a new “sanctuary state” law that went into effect this year.

Championed by De León, the law limits whom state and local law enforcement agencies can hold, question and transfer at the request of federal immigration authorities.

News of the sweep plans came after Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, spoke on Fox News this month and warned California “to hold on tight,” saying his agency expected to increase its enforcement presence across the state. Homan also suggested leaders of sanctuary cities, which limit collaboration between local and federal agencies on immigration, should be charged with violating federal smuggling laws.

