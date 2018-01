Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Natural History of Los Angeles County for the exhibition Tattoo.

Tattoo: An Exhibition

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-3466

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.