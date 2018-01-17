Video Shows Puerto Rico School Erupting in Joy When Power Returns After 112 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Staff and students at a school in San Juan, Puerto Rico erupted with joy in early January when they regained electricity, KTLA sister station WQAD reported on Wednesday.

The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power after Hurricane Maria tore through in September 2017. Academia Bautista Puerto Nuevo, a school that serves around 1,100 students, waited 112 days for power to return.

The video was posted to the school's Facebook page on Jan. 11 with a message in Spanish calling the moment one of "indisputable joy." Students and instructors alike could be seen celebrating, some running out of classrooms and others ringing bells.

The island wasn't expected to regain all electricity until May 2018, according to a projection by the Army Corps of Engineers.