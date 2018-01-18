Kevin Spacey Facing 3rd Sex Crime Investigation by London’s Met Police

Actor Kevin Spacey is apparently the subject of a third sex crime investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, 58, the former artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London, was not named directly by the Metropolitan Police in a statement to The Times. But the department did say it was investigating a third allegation that a man had sexually assaulted another man in the Westminster area of London in 2005.

The man under investigation is the same person who is the subject of investigations related to a prior 2005 sex assault allegation as well as one in 2008 in the Lambeth part of London. Sources have previously identified that man as Spacey.

The Westminster allegation was reported to police in December, officials said in the statement.

