Financial Expert MJ Harris talks money "balance" with Lu Parker and Mark Mester on the KTLA News at 3p.m. Plus, he shares what you should do first, if you lose your job.
The Best Way to Balance Your Budget
-
Why You’ll Want to Double Check Your Paycheck Starting in February
-
Money Smart: Bicycle Wonderland
-
People Who Buy in Bulk at Club Stores Like ‘Costco’ Spend More Money and Eat More Calories, Dartmouth Study Reports
-
Digital Deposit Scam Warnings
-
California Mulls Plan That Would Place Mileage Tax on Drivers
-
-
Most Americans Can’t Cover a $1,000 Emergency, Report Says
-
401(k) Contribution Limit Will Rise to $18,500 in 2018
-
‘I’m 27. I Don’t Want to Go. I Love My Life’: Letter Penned by Dying Australian Woman Goes Viral
-
5 Car Lease Hacks You Need To Know
-
Quoted in New Book, Bannon Calls Meeting Between Trump Officials and Russian Lawyer ‘Treasonous’
-
-
3 Free Ways To Get & Improve Your Credit Score
-
These Shopping Assistants Apply Automatic Coupon Codes at Checkout
-
WHO to Recognize Video Gaming Disorder as Mental Health Condition in 2018