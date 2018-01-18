7 California ‘Dreamers’ Arrested Outside House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Office as Government Shutdown Looms

With less than 36 hours to go before the federal government could shut down, seven Californians who were brought to the country illegally as children sat down in a U.S. Capitol hallway and began to scream.

“McCarthy! Where is your heart?” they yelled as they waved red banners. Capitol police officers quickly swarmed outside the office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and escorted the still-shouting “Dreamers” out of the building.

Time is ticking down to when the government’s legal authority to spend money runs out at midnight Friday. And there is less and less of a chance that Congress will include a legislative fix for the so-called Dreamers in whatever stopgap measure lawmakers try to pass to stave off a shutdown.

Trump announced last year he would phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, and asked Congress to come up with a legislative replacement for the program, which grants recipients the right to work and gives them protection from deportation. An estimated 122 recipients lose protections each day, and Democrats, as well as some Republicans, have pushed for a fix as quickly as possible. They also have tried to get it included in must-pass legislation like the spending bill.

Dreamers detained outside of @GOPLeader’s Capitol office continue chanting as they are escorted away by Capitol Police pic.twitter.com/nHDEZLBfiu — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 18, 2018