Alcohol Banned From In-House UCLA Fraternity Events

Alcohol has been banned indefinitely from all events taking place at UCLA fraternity houses, the UCLA Interfraternity Council has announced.

The council's newly elected executive board and presidents’ council voted unanimously to pass the proposal at a Tuesday meeting, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The proposal was passed “as a means to provide an environment where UCLA’s True Bruin Values are upheld,” and to ensure the safety and well-being of those present at chapter activities, the statement read.

A spokesperson for the school told KTLA the university supports the ban, but there was no mandate from the administration to impose it.

“I think that’s a positive thing … alcohol tends to have negative effects,” one student said after hearing about the new policy.

The ban comes amid several recent deaths involving fraternity pledges from other universities.

In one of the more recent cases, nine people were charged Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Florida State University fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey.

Coffey died in November after a night of heavy drinking at an off-campus party.

Eleven members from a Penn State fraternity were charged last year following the death of sophomore Tim Piazza.

Piazza, 19, died following his first night pledging a fraternity that was supposed to be alcohol-free as a result of a suspension eight years ago.

Surveillance footage played in court showed Piazza falling repeatedly, including down a flight of stairs, following the event that involving heavy drinking.

The ban also comes just a few days after campus police arrested 21-year-old Benjamin Orr on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape and oral copulation, UCLA Police Department Lt. Scott Scheffler said.

Orr was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Gayley Avenue following an alleged sexual assault that took place the previous evening, Scheffler said.

Orr, a UCLA student, was once the president of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, the Daily Bruin reported.

He has been released on $100,000 bond.