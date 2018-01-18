Host of New Show ‘NFL Football Fanatic’ Journey to Find Favorite NFL Football Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scottish-born Darren McMullen and the former host of “The Voice” in Australia joined us live to talk about his new show “NFL Football Fanatic” on the USA Network. Darren moved to America in 2009, but he’s still missing one important thing: an NFL team to call his own. In NFL Football Fanatic, Darren visits a different American city each week to learn about the unique take they have on football fandom, with real “super-fans” as his guides. He explores all aspects of NFL traditions and experiences, with behind-the scenes access to players, coaches, and other iconic football figures during team practices and pre-game warmups. By the end of the series, he will finally have a team to call his own and fans will appreciate the game in a whole new way. NFL Football Fanatic airs on the USA Network at 11:05pm. For more information, click HERE.