Scottish-born Darren McMullen and the former host of “The Voice” in Australia joined us live to talk about his new show “NFL Football Fanatic” on the USA Network. Darren moved to America in 2009, but he’s still missing one important thing: an NFL team to call his own. In NFL Football Fanatic, Darren visits a different American city each week to learn about the unique take they have on football fandom, with real “super-fans” as his guides. He explores all aspects of NFL traditions and experiences, with behind-the scenes access to players, coaches, and other iconic football figures during team practices and pre-game warmups. By the end of the series, he will finally have a team to call his own and fans will appreciate the game in a whole new way. NFL Football Fanatic airs on the USA Network at 11:05pm. For more information, click HERE.
Host of New Show ‘NFL Football Fanatic’ Journey to Find Favorite NFL Football Team
-
Reporter Says NFL Network Exec Asked If She Planned on ‘Getting Knocked Up’
-
College Football Sportscaster Keith Jackson Dies at 89
-
Alabama Rallies to Defeat Georgia in OT, Wins 5th College Football National Championship in 9 Years
-
‘We Will Have a Smoking Gun,’ Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says of NFL Collusion Case
-
NFL Commissioner Says Players Aren’t Being ‘Disrespectful to the Flag’
-
-
Ex-NFL Player Accused of Killing His Mom in L.A. Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial, Ordered to State Hospital
-
Papa John’s CEO to Be Replaced in Wake of Comments About NFL Player Protests
-
Atlanta’s Georgia Dome Imploded After 25 Years of Use
-
Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance, Says NFL Owners ‘Punished’ Him for Protesting
-
Man Threatened to Kill Pittsburgh Steelers Players, Fans: FBI
-
-
Vice President Pence Leaves NFL Game in Indianapolis After Some 49ers Players Protest During Anthem
-
Colin Kaepernick Named GQ’s ‘Citizen of the Year’
-
Police Search for Gunman After 25-Year-Old Pennsylvania Officer Is Shot Dead During Traffic Stop